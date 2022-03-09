Famed bond investor Bill Gross said Wednesday that he expects inflation to hover between 4% and 5% "for the next several years," a fact that will likely force investors to get used to slower returns than they've seen in recent years.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV, the co-founder of PIMCO predicted that 5%-6% investment returns will likely become standard in coming years, which he says could come as a shock to younger investors, who feel "they deserve" double-digit returns.

Looking at the fixed-income market, which was his specialty, Gross predicted that the bonds will continue to see buyers as the Federal Reserve cuts down its asset purchases, as geopolitical uncertainties force a flight to safety.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Gross expects Treasury bonds to act as "a safe haven," like gold, with investors content to earn a secure return "until the coast is clear."

As he reviews the longer-term prospects for the bond market, the former PIMCO star projected that inflation will play a big role in bond dynamics, as the 4%-5% inflation levels that he expects begin to become routine.

"When inflation is accepted in the marketplace, then bonds are a sale," he said.

Specifically, Gross predicted "substantial risk" if the yield on the 10-year Treasury gets to about 2.15%.

