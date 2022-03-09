Diana Shipping signs time charter contract for m/v Florida
Mar. 09, 2022 9:43 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract with Bunge for its m/v Florida Capesize dry bulk vessel.
- The m/v Florida is a 2022 Japanese new-building vessel of ~181,500 dwt that the company agreed to purchase in Dec. 2021. The vessel is likely to be delivered by March 29, 2022.
- The charter agreement is expected to commence on the same day at $25.90K/day for a period of minimum fifty-eight (58) months to maximum sixty-two (62) months.
- The employment is estimated to generate ~$45.07M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.