Kelly Services acquires RPO provider RocketPower
Mar. 09, 2022
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) acquired RocketPower, a provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and other outsourced talent solutions.
- Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, RocketPower will continue to operate under its own brand with its current leadership team and staff as part of KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly.
- "This acquisition significantly expands KellyOCG's RPO solution and delivery offering, enhances our specialty RPO strategy and expertise, and provides us with another entry point into the high-tech industry," said Tammy Browning, president, KellyOCG.