Curtiss-Wright (CW +1.7%) says it reached an agreement with Saddle Point Management, in which the activist shareholder will withdraw its proposals and its nominees for election to the company's board.

"We thank Curtiss-Wright for its offer of continued dialogue as well as its acknowledgement of Saddle Point's deep work... [and] applaud CEO Lynn Bamford's continued drive towards increasing defense exposure in the company's portfolio," Saddle Point says.

Saddle Point, which owns ~0.3% of Curtiss-Wright, had said the shares were undervalued because the company lacks a strategic focus and its earnings power is obscured by its non-core industrials business.

Curtiss-Wright reported Q4 adjusted earnings and revenues that topped analyst expectations.