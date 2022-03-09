Rite Aid gains after speculation of potential activist following management changes
Mar. 09, 2022 9:57 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) rose 2.3% after some speculation that the drugstore chain could be a target of an activist after a management realignment was announced Tuesday.
- Rite Aid disclosed that the company will eliminate the Chief Operating Officer position and consolidatef its pharmacy leadership. As a result, COO Jim Peters and Jocelyn Konrad, EVP and Chief Pharmacy Officer, have left the company.
- Rite Aid's (RAD) actions come as board nominations for its 2022 shareholder meeting opened up and a Dealreporter story questioned if this was done possibly to fend off a potential activist, especially as the company's stock has fallen 40% this year. The board nomination window is scheduled to close on April 8.
- Rite Aid short interest is more than 30%.
- Also see SA contributor Moonshot Equity Analysis piece entitled "Rite Aid Corporation Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: There Is A Clear Winner."