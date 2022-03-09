Carlyle Group (CG +4.7%) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of assets from Eldridge affiliate CBAM Partners for $615M in cash and ~4.2M newly issued common shares, a deal that will make Carlyle the world's largest collateralized loan obligation (CLO) manager.

Based on Carlyle's (NASDAQ:CG) closing price of $41.01 on Tuesday, the stock portion of the deal comes to ~$172M, bringing the total value of the deal to $787M. CBAM's $15B in assets under management, most of which are in CLO funds, will be integrated into Carlyle's (CG) Global Credit platform and will increase Carlyle's CLO AUM to ~$48B.

The transaction will immediately add to Carlyle's (CG) fee related earnings and distributed earnings per common share. The cash portion of the acquisition will come from Carlyle's balance sheet.

"Through this transaction, we will build on our leading position in the growing leveraged loan and CLO asset classes and enhance our role as a key partner to investors and borrowers," said Lauren Bamadjian, co-head of Liquid Credit and head of U.S. Loans & Structured Credit at Carlyle (CG).

On the Feb. 3 earnings call, Carlyle (CG) CFO Curtis Buser discussed the growth of its CLO business and believes the company is taking market share in that space "that’s really going to help underpin a lot of further growth in FRE (fee related earnings) in 2022."