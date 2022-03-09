Bumble soars 39% as analysts see sunny guidance after pullback

Mar. 09, 2022 9:59 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)MTCHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bumble Presents: Empowering Connections

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is making its biggest move up in over a year, jumping 39% after the company trimmed its losses in a fourth-quarter earnings report and impressed analysts with dating-app guidance.

The company's Q4 revenue growth was mostly in line, but it cut its net loss to $14.7 million from a year-ago loss of $26.1 million. Notably for analysts, though, its guidance contained only a $2 million hit to revenue from suspending is apps in Russia and Belarus amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

That's led to an upgrade at BMO Capital Markets, to Outperform from Market Perform. Analyst Daniel Salmon set his price target to $48, implying 109% upside.

BMO is reacting with a note that's broadly positive on online dating. The firm also upgraded Bumble rival Match Group (MTCH +9%) to Outperform from Market Perform. It's set that price target to $130, implying 36% upside there.

Bumble App guidance was the biggest positive surprise, Jefferies says. Analyst Brent Thill says the revenue growth (faster than in the third quarter) will be seen as a positive amid some recent worries, and the stock's recent pullback makes the opportunity attractive. Bumble stock has fallen 72.5% over the past year (see its chart here).

Cowen, meanwhile, praised the guidance for Q1 and full-year 2022, noting that paying user growth is powered by international expansion. The firm boosted its price target to $38.

For more detail, dig into Bumble's fourth-quarter earnings call transcript.

