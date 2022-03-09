Smith Micro Software Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.23M (+22.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMSI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.