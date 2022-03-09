Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) plunged in early trading on Wednesday after the company's soft revenue guidance led to a wave of downward analyst revisions.

Morgan Stanley slashed its price target on Stitch Fix (SFIX) to $9 from $20 on reduced 2022-203 revenue and EBITDA estimates. "Another meaningful revenue and customer guide down suggests the Freestyle bull case is increasingly unlikely. SFIX is now a 'show me story' in our view, with limited visibility in the near-term," warned the firm.

Telsey Advisory Group cut SFIX to Market Perform from Outperform. "While SFIX's fiscal second quarter results were satisfactory on both the revenue and adjusted EBITDA lines, the real concern of the release was the disappointing third quarter outlook as well as the significant moderation to the annual revenue guidance and the withdrawal of the prior FY22 adjusted EBITDA guide," warned Dana Telsey. She noted that the additional channel to expand the company's addressable market has proven difficult to roll out without adding friction to the onboarding of new Fix customers. The resultant moderation in net adds is said to have slowed the model's flywheel.

Wedbush analyst Tom Nikic kept a Neutral rating on SFIX and cut the target to $9 from $21.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) fell to a post-IPO low of $8.77.

