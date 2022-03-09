MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares surged in early trading on Wednesday after the cloud software provider reported a "strong" fourth-quarter that investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said highlighted "robust demand for next-gen databases."

Analyst Brian White, who rates shares neutral, noted that MongoDB (MDB) shares deserve "a healthy rally" after it reported results, but cautioned that the rally could be short-lived, citing the market volatility in the tech landscape as well as geopolitical tensions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

MongoDB (MDB) shares rose nearly 13% to $316.88 in early Wednesday trading.

In addition, White noted that MongoDB (MDB), which generated $266.5 million in fourth-quarter revenue, including $258.2 million from subscription revenue, had "strong" key metrics, as customers grew to more than 33,000, up from over 31,000 in the third-quarter.

The company's Atlas product accounted for more than 31,500, up from more than 29,500 in the previous quarter. It also had 1,307 customers that generated over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

White also pointed out that the tone of the conference call was "upbeat," as MongoDB (MDB) highlighted "broad-based strength."

Earlier this month, investment firm RBC initiated coverage on MongoDB (MDB) with an outperform rating, noting that the recent pullback provided an opportunity for investors.