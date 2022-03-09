Marqeta stock gains after Citi Commercial Cards selects tokenization services
Mar. 09, 2022 10:17 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ), CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock is climbing 7.4% after Citigroup's (C +3.6%) commercial cards unit has selected the card issuing platform's tokenization-as-a-service capabilities to facilitate the transfer of cards into mobile wallets.
- Marqeta's (MQ) tokenization will integrate with Citi's (NYSE:C) existing systems and enable Citi's global cardholder base to put corporate plastic cards as well as virtual cards into mobile wallets. The services will be implemented in over 40 markets.
- The partnership comes as use of digital or mobile wallets strengthens. Digital or mobile wallet payments were the most used point-of-sale payment method globally in 2020, with a 21.5% market share, according to data from Trading Platforms. By 2020, mobile wallets are projected to comprise a third of all POS transactions worldwide, according to Trading Platforms estimates.
- "This offering will give our corporate clients a convenient way to instantly provision a card into their mobile wallet of choice to pay seamlessly and securely on the go," said Gonca Latif-Schmitt, global head of Citi Commercial Cards.
- Marqeta (MQ) is due to report Q4 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday. Last month, the company said it expects Q4 earnings to top guidance on higher-than-expected processing volumes.