Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) jumped 11.16% on a strong day for the casino sector in general.

The casino stock was also added to the Franchise Picks list at Jefferies.

"We believe the fundamental environment for Las Vegas and regional casinos is expected to sustain its recent strength in demand, pricing and profitability. Beyond the base business, this also likely means that the asset divestitures that are in process, namely the closure of the WMH non-US asset divestiture and the sale of a Strip asset, should be well positioned to occur. The current concerns that the company is over-investing in its digital business expansion or that the sale of its excess assets to 888 Holdings may not close should be proven to be incorrect in the NT, and view the recent weakness in the shares as an oppty."

Jefferies also believes announcements of the asset sale, as well as that of a Strip asset could help act as catalysts for shares. The firm pointed to the free cash flow target of $8 to $10 per share, which implies $100 per CZR share when the pivot to profitability in 2023 of the leading digital business is also factored in.

Caesars rose to high as $78.90 vs. the 52-week trading range of $67.22 to $119.81.