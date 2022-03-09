Labcorp to acquire select assets of Prisma Health’s outreach lab business
Mar. 09, 2022 10:24 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Labcorp (NYSE:LH) entered a strategic laboratory relationship with Prisma Health, a South Carolina-based nonprofit and health system.
- Through the new relationship, Labcorp will acquire select assets of Prisma Health’s outreach laboratory business.
- In addition, Labcorp and Prisma Health signed a technical support agreement to apply Labcorp’s expertise in Prisma's hospital laboratories.
- Collectively, the strategic collaboration enhances Labcorp’s diagnostic footprint in the Carolinas and will expand Prisma patients' access to laboratory testing throughout South Carolina and offer individualized, dedicated support to physician practices.
- The transactions are expected to close in H2 2022. Specific terms of the transactions were not disclosed.