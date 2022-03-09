Denali begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of DNL593 to treat frontotemporal dementia

  • Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) said dosing began in a phase 1/2 trial of DNL593 to treat a type of dementia called frontotemporal dementia (FTD) caused by mutations in the granulin gene (GRN).
  • Denali has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593.
  • The phase 1/2 trial is a three-part study and dosing has begun in Part A, which is a single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers.
  • FTD, which causes behavior and language problems, is characterized by deficiency of progranulin — a type of protein found on the GRN gene — in the brain and is most common form of dementia in people under 60 years of age.
  • The therapy, DNL593, is expected to work by slowing or preventing progression of FTD-GRN by increasing intracellular and extracellular levels of progranulin.
