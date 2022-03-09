Denali begins dosing in phase 1/2 trial of DNL593 to treat frontotemporal dementia
Mar. 09, 2022 11:01 AM ETDenali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)TAKBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) said dosing began in a phase 1/2 trial of DNL593 to treat a type of dementia called frontotemporal dementia (FTD) caused by mutations in the granulin gene (GRN).
- Denali has partnered with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to co-develop and co-commercialize DNL593.
- The phase 1/2 trial is a three-part study and dosing has begun in Part A, which is a single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers.
- FTD, which causes behavior and language problems, is characterized by deficiency of progranulin — a type of protein found on the GRN gene — in the brain and is most common form of dementia in people under 60 years of age.
- The therapy, DNL593, is expected to work by slowing or preventing progression of FTD-GRN by increasing intracellular and extracellular levels of progranulin.