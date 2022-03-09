DoJ bankruptcy arm raises concerns with potential Purdue opioid settlement
- The bankruptcy arm of the U.S. Department of Justice has told a federal bankruptcy court that Purdue Pharma's potential new $6B settlement over opioid cases raises concerns.
- Among them are the fact that the settlement would absolve the Sackler family, Purdue's owners, of any liability in future lawsuits, the U.S. Trustee argued in a court filing Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.
- DoJ argued that immunity from future legal action is what led to a federal court throwing out a prior deal in December.
- The U.S. Trustee also said that the settlement would provide a disproportionate amount of money to eight states and the District of Columbia that joined to challenge the prior deal.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.1%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +5.5%), and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen (ABC +0.5%), Cardinal Health (CAH +1.8%), and McKesson (MCK +0.2%) have all reached agreements with states over alleged roles in the opioid crisis.