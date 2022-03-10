Oracle's cloud business seen as 'the driver,' of Q3 results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is set to report fiscal third-quarter results after Thursday's market close, and investment firm Moness, Crespi, Hardt noted the business software giant is likely to show that its cloud transition is still its major growth driver.

Analyst Brian White, who has a buy rating on and $125-a-share price target on Oracle's (ORCL) stock, said the company "offers investors a high-quality, value play with the opportunity to capitalize on the company’s cloud transformation and increasingly attractive model," but the pending acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) has put a damper on enthusiasm.

"We look for management to better articulate its vision for Oracle (ORCL) in the healthcare vertical and discuss the road ahead," White wrote in a note to clients, adding that because Oracle (ORCL) has a "very different" business model than Cerner (CERN), there has been some recent consternation among investors.

As it pertains to the quarter as a whole, White thinks Oracle (ORCL) will report a profit of $1.21 a share on $10.5 billion in sales, which would represent a 4% gain from a year ago. A consensus of Wall Street analysts expect Oracle (ORCL) to earn $1.18 a share and report $10.51 billion in sales.

Oracle's cloud transition is likely to lead the way, with White expecting cloud license and on-premise license revenue of $1.32 billion and cloud services and license support revenue clocking in at $7.61 billion.

Looking ahead to the fourth-quarter, which White noted is Oracle's (ORCL) "seasonally strongest," the analyst expects the firm to generate $11.61 billion in revenue and earn an adjusted $1.53 per share.

Last month, Wedbush Securities said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offered investors a change to buy Oracle (ORCL), along with several other tech stocks, at a discount.