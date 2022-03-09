Upstart stock jumps after launching new mobile retail app, VW signs on
Mar. 09, 2022 10:40 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), VWAGYMMTOF, KIMTF, FUJHY, TMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock is advancing 7.5% in Wednesday midmorning trading after the AI-powered lending platform launched its new mobile-first auto retail online platform for car dealers.
- The new new platform is designed to adapt to the mobile usage of customers and to give dealers more options to customize for each type of shopper and the pace of purchase, the company said.
- In addition, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is the latest original equipment manufacturer o support Upstart (UPST) Auto Retail, bringing the total number of manufacturers to six, which includes Toyota (NYSE:TM), Lexus, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF). Franchised dealers from 37 brands now use the platform to sell new and used cars. Almost $4B in vehicles were sold through Upstart Auto Retail platform in 2021.
- The company also plans to introduce a new device-agnostic in-store platform for auto retail later this year.
- The Upstart (UPST) Auto Retail digital retail platform consists of four key components — Online, In-Store, Real-Time Approvals, and Manager Portal. Pricing for the complete platform is $599 per month.
