Illumina fund backs Sherlock Biosciences for CRISPR-based diagnostics
Mar. 09, 2022 10:49 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- A venture capital fund formed by the gene-sequencing company, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), has joined the latest funding round of Sherlock Biosciences to help the Boston, Massachusetts-based biotech to bolster its CRISPR-based diagnostic platform.
- The Series B financing worth $80 million was led by Novalis LifeSciences and included Illumina Ventures, Albany Capital, and Catalio Capital Management, among others.
- With the latest capital raise, the total funding secured by Sherlock Biosciences has reached $111 million to date.
- The company was the first to win regulatory authorization for a CRISPR-based COVID-19 test in 2020.
- “This new funding will drive development of products and partnerships, enabled by this platform, that can operate at ambient temperature without complex instrumentation, opening up a wide range of applications in low resource settings including the home,” Sherlock Biosciences said.
- The company is backed by an exclusive licensing deal for CRISPR gene editing with the Broad Institute, which recently won a favorable ruling on its claims for certain patents related to CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing in human cells.