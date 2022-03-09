Acadia Pharmaceuticals receives August FDA action date for Nuplazid sNDA
- The U.S. FDA has assigned Aug. 4, 2022 as the action date for Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (ACAD +15.4%) resubmitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
- The FDA also told the company it will hold an advisory committee meeting.
- Needham analyst Ami Fadia, who has a hold rating on Acadia (ACAD +15.4%) said that "given the history of the drug’s clinical and regulatory path so far, we believe that an approval decision would require a broad-based assessment of the totality of data, and so we are not surprised that the FDA decided to hold an" advisory panel meeting.
- Fadia added that while the meeting is "incrementally positive," the sNDA has a 50% chance of approval.
- Acadia (ACAD +15.4%) said in December it was going to resubmit the sNDA for the indication.