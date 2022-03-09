According to Reuters sources, the US administration has offered to ease sanctions on Venezuela in return for directing a portion of oil exports to the United States (NYSEARCA:USO). The report follows a US import ban on Russian oil, which is likely to impact heavy-oil balances for refiners in the Gulf Coast, like Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips (NYSE:PSX).

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was the last US producer in Venezuela, and helped the country extract a heavy grade of crude oil, similar to Russian and Canadian grades. However, sanctions have led to a decrease in Venezuelan production of ~2.0mb/d since 2016. The OPEC member has been able to sustain some export volumes, though results have been volatile of late, given infrastructure and supply chain bottlenecks.

The move from the White House comes after OPEC members Saudi and the UAE refused to speak with President Biden, while the Administration scours the world for additional energy supplies. Efforts to raise domestic production have also been muted, as Washington and industry point fingers, rather than implementing policy measures or supplementing production growth plans.

Though success in replacing Russian volumes has been limited to date, oil prices traded lower following an interview with President Zelenskyy on ABC. The Ukraine leader said, "regarding NATO, I have cooled down regarding this question" and followed by referring to "unrecognized republics" in saying, "we can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will live on." Although comments from the Kremlin Monday, paired with Zelenskyy's interview point to some framework for a diplomatic solution, few analysts are anticipating a peace deal anytime soon.