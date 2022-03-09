El Pollo Loco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.53M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.