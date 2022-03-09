Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETRed Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (+67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.14M (+45.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.