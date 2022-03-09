Capri Holdings rallies after reiterating prior guidance

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI +8.3%) provided a guidance update ahead of a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference later on Wednesday

The apparel company reiterated guidance for fiscal year 2022 for total revenue of approximately $5.56B vs. $5.57 consensus, operating margin of approximately 19% and diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.00 vs. $5.97 consensus. For FY23, Capri sees total revenue of approximately $6.1B vs. $6.13B consensus, operating margin of approximately 19% and diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.60 vs. $6.66 consensus.

With the push higher on Wednesday, shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) are cutting into the sharp drop for 2022 tied to concerns over cost headwinds.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Capri is Strong Buy and the stock ranks 5th highest in the apparel, accessories and luxury goods sector.