Department of Energy officials including Secretary Jennifer Granholm will meet with representatives from Exxon Mobil (XOM -3.1%), Shell (SHEL -1%) and some shale producers on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Bloomberg reports.

The meeting could be the result of steady oil and gas industry complaints about little or no dialogue with the Biden administration and requests for a more supportive energy policy and rhetoric from the administration before it can commit the large sums of money needed to raise production.

The U.S. could double its rate of oil production over the next 18 months but "it's going to take cooperation with Biden, it's going to take cooperation with our shareholders," says Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -2.2%) CEO Scott Sheffield, without saying if his company was involved in talks with government officials.

Biden said Tuesday his administration is not holding back production, pointing to 9K approved but unused drilling permits on federal land held by oil companies.

While executives say that more accommodative federal policy needs to start now, any significant acceleration of U.S. production growth likely would take as long as a year.