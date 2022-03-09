LIZHI Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 11:09 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LIZHI (NASDAQ:LIZI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 vs. $0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.61M (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LIZI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.