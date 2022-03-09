United Therapeutics slips as first to receive a pig heart transplant dies
Mar. 09, 2022
- The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died on Tuesday after two months from the landmark surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the hospital announced Wednesday.
- The heart used in the groundbreaking operation came from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), and a new treatment developed by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA +4.9%) was used to prevent the body from rejecting the organ. United Therapeutics (UTHR -0.2%) is currently trading lower in morning hours.
- David Bennett, 57 who had severe cardiac disease, had agreed to receive the genetically modified heart after failing to secure a human heart through several waiting lists. While doctors did not cite a specific reason for the death, they said his condition had started to deteriorate several days earlier.
- “There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” a hospital spokeswoman noted. Bennett’s son thanked the hospital for conducting the experimental surgery as a last resort.
- “We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort,” David Bennett Jr. said in a statement, according to ABC News. “We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end.”
- More than 106,000 people remain on the national waiting list to receive organs. However, the number of transplants performed in the U.S. has only exceeded 41,000 last year, indicating the need for another source for organs.
- Several days after the surgery in January, United Therapeutics (UTHR) said that the patient’s condition had improved two months after the surgery.