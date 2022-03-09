Wheat ETF skyrockets as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine
Wheat prices have ballooned ever since the Russian military invaded the Ukraine, sending the market's exclusive Wheat ETF to its highest levels in over seven years and forcing a temporary suspension in trading, as demand for shares suddenly outstripped supply.
The Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT), which has resumed trading after a temporary halt earlier in the week, currently sits +24.1% since the invasion. At one point, the ETF topped out at +51.4%.
Moreover, due to the demand rush for WEAT, the ETF ran out of shares to supply. In a typical scenario, ETFs can add additional shares, but because WEAT is labeled as a commodity-based fund, there are only a pre-set number of shares, and regulatory authorization is needed to grant more. So on Monday, WEAT was temporarily halted as shares dried up.
WEAT has also seen a surge of inflows as the fund took in over $253M from Feb. 23 to Mar. 7, according to etfdb.com. To put that into perspective, in the previous five years before Feb. 23 the fund attracted only $19M of investor capital.
Russia and Ukraine together represent nearly a third of the world's grain exports. Jake Hanley, managing director at Teucrium, told the Financial Times: "There has been a big concern that Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of global wheat exports. Fundamentally, that is going to affect the price, but there appear to be some technical factors at play as well,"
See below a one-year chart of WEAT showing its recent spike.