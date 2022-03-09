CytRx to absorb subsidiary Centurion BioPharma; former CEO retires from board

CytRx (OTCQB:CYTR) said it is absorbing its subsidiary Centurion BioPharma to bring efficiency and simplicity to its structure.

Centurion's assets — which consists of LADR platform being developed for localized delivery of cancer therapeutics — will be taken over by the company via a merger agreement.

CYTR said Centurion's board will also be terminated.

CytRx CEO Stephen Snowdy said the LADR drug, Aldoxorubicin has been licensed to ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) for royalties on sales and up to $343M in milestone payments and has shown positive preliminary phase 2 data in pancreatic cancer.

"The Company will continue to seek partners and explore the least dilutive pathways possible for the LADR drugs. Additionally, the Company expects that changes to the Board will result in a Board that is well-equipped for the Company’s evolution and activities going forward," commented Snowdy.

In addition, CytRx said Chairman Louis Ignarro will retire from the board, as of the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders in July.

CytRx added that Steven Kriegsman retired from the board, effective immediately. Kriegsman served as CytRx’s Chairman, President and CEO from 2014 until January 3, 2022.

The company noted that a new independent director will be added to the board.