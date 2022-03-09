General Electric (GE +4.3%) rebounds off its lowest close in more than a year after announcing a plan to buy back $3B in stock, a sign GE management sees substantial improvement in the company's balance sheet.

The stock buyback could come up at GE's investor event that begins Thursday morning, where RBC analyst Deane Dray expects the company will focus on its upcoming breakup into three companies, according to Barron's.

Dray also expects an update on GE's 2022 financial outlook and 2023 free cash flow guidance, with free cash flow of $6B expected in 2022 and more than $7B in 2023.

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh thinks GE might update investors about its insurance operations, which are still causing losses from products sold long ago.

"If GE can perform "something strategic with insurance," such as offloading the insurance liabilities to another company, "it could make the Aviation [spinout] even more attractive relative to peers," Walsh says, Barron's reports.

GE CEO Larry Culp said recently that the company expects "strong" revenue growth this year, but rising raw material and logistics costs will exceed its ability to increase prices during H1.