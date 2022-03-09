Fedex gains on activist speculation following CNBC comments
Mar. 09, 2022 11:30 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)UPSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Fedex (NYSE:FDX) rose 5.2% after CNBC earlier mentioned the freight delivery company as a potential activist target.
- "I'd keep an eye on Fedex, for any number of reasons," CNBC's David Faber said earlier.
- "Is it ripe for activism, I think it continues to be a question for Fedex," Faber added. "That underperformance versus UPS, particularly given they are similar sizes when it comes to revenues, but obviously the makeup of their businesses is quite different from a profit/margin side."
- Faber added that he doesn't know any activist is coming for Fedex (FDX), "but we'll see."
- FedEx has a market cap of $53B, while rival UPS has a market value of $175B.
- FedEx is scheduled to report Q3 results next Thursday.
- Also see SA contributor David J. Waldron's piece from last month entitled "FedEx Stock: Absolutely, Positively, Quality At Value."