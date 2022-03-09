Anika Therapeutics stock falls 17% after Barrington, Stephens downgrade on outlook

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK -17.1%) stock plummeted following its Q4 results and downgrades by Stephens and Barrington Research.

Stephens analyst Chris Cooley downgraded Anika to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $35, down from $50, after the company reported mixed Q4 results, established below consensus 2022 guidance and deferred its 2024 objectives.

The company beat Q4 revenue estimates but missed on non-GAAP EPS expectations. The company noted that its overall revenue for 2022 is expected to grow in the low-to-mid single digit percentage range over 2021.

Shedding light on the company's future Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Mike Levitz said on the earnings call, "Given the now two years of COVID impacted the business and the near-term uncertainty associated with its impact in our markets are confidence in the timing of reaching our multi-year targets has changed and we no longer have direct line of sight to reaching our multi-year growth targets by 2024."

Cooley added that while the company's 2022 guidance is likely to prove conservative, near-term variability attributable to COVID-19 and planned investments to drive sustainable growth longer-term will most likely result in a "more opaque" near-term outlook.

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky had similar sentiments. Anika was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with no price target after the company issued "disappointing" FY22 guidance and removed its "previously strongly affirmed" FY24 targets.

Petusky said that given how often and how confidently the 2024 targets had been discussed and defended in the past by Anika leadership, he thinks "the mere two sentences utilized during the conference call to communicate that the 2024 targets were no longer valid left much to be desired."