Zucker reaches exit deal from WarnerMedia, with no lawsuits - report

Mar. 09, 2022 11:35 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCADISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

CNN Newfront 2017

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Exiting CNN chief Jeff Zucker has sealed a deal with WarnerMedia (T +1.9%) over his departure and won't sue as part of the arrangement, Deadline Hollywood reports.
  • Zucker resigned abruptly about five weeks ago, citing an undisclosed relationship with a CNN employee, PR/marketing chief Allison Gollust.
  • He decided weeks ago to accept what WarnerMedia was offering in the exit, according to the report - and that will mean an upcoming one-time payment of around $10 million.
  • It heads off what had been inklings of a potential legal battle, with Zucker's lawyer warning WarnerMedia that its CEO Jason Kilar's characterization of the matter was close to defamatory.
  • Discovery (DISCA +2.1%), itself set to take over WarnerMedia operations, has set CBS executive Chris Licht to take over Zucker's former spot atop CNN Global on May 1.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.