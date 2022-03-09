Zucker reaches exit deal from WarnerMedia, with no lawsuits - report
- Exiting CNN chief Jeff Zucker has sealed a deal with WarnerMedia (T +1.9%) over his departure and won't sue as part of the arrangement, Deadline Hollywood reports.
- Zucker resigned abruptly about five weeks ago, citing an undisclosed relationship with a CNN employee, PR/marketing chief Allison Gollust.
- He decided weeks ago to accept what WarnerMedia was offering in the exit, according to the report - and that will mean an upcoming one-time payment of around $10 million.
- It heads off what had been inklings of a potential legal battle, with Zucker's lawyer warning WarnerMedia that its CEO Jason Kilar's characterization of the matter was close to defamatory.
- Discovery (DISCA +2.1%), itself set to take over WarnerMedia operations, has set CBS executive Chris Licht to take over Zucker's former spot atop CNN Global on May 1.