Will JD.com's Q4 Earnings push the stock price higher amid retail expansion and easing regulatory pressure?
Mar. 09, 2022 11:51 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.31B (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
- Easing regulatory pressure, ongoing JD retail expansion, strengthening omnichannel offerings, growing traction across the supermarket category, especially FMCG and fresh produce - are some of the positive factors contributing to the Q4 earnings.
- Expanding warehouse network is expected to have benefited its logistics segment, expanding quick delivery services in the lower-tier cities,
- Rising marketing and R&D costs are seen hampering the company's margin expansion.
- In February last week, JD.com's investment in China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus received all required regulatory approvals.
- Quick look at JD.com peers:
- In early February, SA Contributor Yiannis Zourmpanos recently indicated that the company is poised to grow despite political headwinds in China while Steven Fiorillo believes that although China is unpredictable JD.com shares look cheap going into earnings.
- Wall Street Analysts rating is at Strong Buy; out of 40 analysts, 30 analysts assigned a Strong Buy while 9 assigned a Buy rating.
- YTD, the stock lost 16.2% and is currently trading $5 above its 52-week low levels.