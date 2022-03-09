Will JD.com's Q4 Earnings push the stock price higher amid retail expansion and easing regulatory pressure?

Mar. 09, 2022 11:51 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.31B (+25.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.
  • Easing regulatory pressure, ongoing JD retail expansion, strengthening omnichannel offerings, growing traction across the supermarket category, especially FMCG and fresh produce - are some of the positive factors contributing to the Q4 earnings.
  • Expanding warehouse network is expected to have benefited its logistics segment, expanding quick delivery services in the lower-tier cities,
  • Rising marketing and R&D costs are seen hampering the company's margin expansion.
  • In February last week, JD.com's investment in China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, Dada Nexus received all required regulatory approvals.
  • Quick look at JD.com peers:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.