StoneCo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $334.82M (-66.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, STNE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.