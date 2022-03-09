First Majestic Silver Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022
- First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.66M (+77.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.