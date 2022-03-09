Baozun Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 11:51 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-74.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.62M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BZUN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.