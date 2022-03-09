Embraer (ERJ +8.1%) said it suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services to some customers linked to sanctions imposed on Russia, Belarus and certain regions of Ukraine.

The Brazilian planemaker also said it has no immediate concerns over the availability of titanium after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as it holds a strong current inventory and has deals to secure the material from companies in other countries.

Separately, Embraer earlier announced this week that it entered the air freight market with the launch of passenger to freight conversions for all pre-owned E190 and E195 aircraft, with entry into service expected in early 2024; the company forecasts a market of ~700 aircraft over 20 years.

Boeing said on Monday it had suspended buying titanium from Russia.