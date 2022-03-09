Ulta Beauty Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.55 (+33.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ULTA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- In Q3, the company beat estimates with comp +25.8%.