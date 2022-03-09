SPAC Spartan III shareholders approve merger with EV charging provider Allego

SPAC Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:SPAQ) shareholders have approved the blank-check company’s proposed merger with Allego Holding N.V., which will result in the European EV charging provider becoming a publicly traded company.

Shares of Spartan were down 15% at $9.86 at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET in the wake of the announcement on Wednesday.

After the closing, which is expected the week of March 14, the combined company will be known as Allego N.V. Shares are expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbol ALLG, according to a statement.

Based in the Netherlands, Allego operates over 26K public EV charging ports in 12 countries throughout Europe.

Spartan and Allego announced plans to merge in July, with the proposed combined company expected to carry a pro forma implied equity value of $3.14B. The combined entity is expected to receive gross proceeds of approximately $702M, including $150M from a fully committed PIPE offering and $552M in cash held in trust.

PIPE investors include Landis+Gyr and funds and accounts managed by ECP and Hedosophia. EV carmaker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is making a $10M investment through the PIPE.

Allego’s owner, Meridiam, and Spartan’s sponsor, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), also participated in the PIPE.

The companies added that Meridiam, along with management and certain advisors, will hold a 75% stake in the combined company and will continue to be a long-term strategic partner.

Last week, Allego announced a deal with Tamoil Italia to establish 11 EV charging stations in northern Italy.