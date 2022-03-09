Citigroup's plan to sell its consumer bank in Russia stalls - Bloomberg
Mar. 09, 2022 11:58 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citigroup's (C +3.0%) effort to sell its consumer banking business in Russia has stalled as the country's military actions in Ukraine complicates the process, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
- Soon after Jane Fraser became the bank's CEO, Citi (NYSE:C) announced last year that its Global Consumer Banking unit will exit 13 markets, including Russia, to focus on four global wealth centers.
- The snag in selling the Russian business raises the possibility that Citi (C) will have to wind down its business there, a decision it made in October for its Korean consumer business.
- The U.S. sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs complicates the marketing and sale process in that a range of potential buyers for the business is ruled out.
- At the end of February, Citi (C) disclosed its total exposure in Russia is $5.4B, including its Institutional Clients Group and Global Consumer Bank.