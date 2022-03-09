Citigroup's plan to sell its consumer bank in Russia stalls - Bloomberg

Mar. 09, 2022 11:58 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Volgograd. Russia - November 18, 2017. The building of the City Bank on Lenin Avenue

Gaika102/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citigroup's (C +3.0%) effort to sell its consumer banking business in Russia has stalled as the country's military actions in Ukraine complicates the process, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
  • Soon after Jane Fraser became the bank's CEO, Citi (NYSE:C) announced last year that its Global Consumer Banking unit will exit 13 markets, including Russia, to focus on four global wealth centers.
  • The snag in selling the Russian business raises the possibility that Citi (C) will have to wind down its business there, a decision it made in October for its Korean consumer business.
  • The U.S. sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs complicates the marketing and sale process in that a range of potential buyers for the business is ruled out.
  • At the end of February, Citi (C) disclosed its total exposure in Russia is $5.4B, including its Institutional Clients Group and Global Consumer Bank.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.