Earthstone Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 12:02 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Mar. 10, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.34 (+277.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $113.49M (+209.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESTE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Ron Struthers last week wrote "Gas Up Your Portfolio With Comstock And Earthstone Energy", rating the stock Strong Buy.