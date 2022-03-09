RH is singled out as Wells Fargo's top home furnishings stock pick

Wells Fargo said it is cautious on the home furnishings sector after recent checks suggest the category slowed through Q4. The firm also noted that inflation is building and supply chain challenges will likely drive higher levels of sales/margin variability. Other headwinds identified for the category are that it was a clear pandemic winner that now laps two years of double digit growth and that it tends to be larger ticket and more discretionary during periods of consumer uncertainty.

Analyst Zachary Fadem and team said they prefer RH (RH +4.7%) to Williams-Sonoma (WSM +0.6%), Wayfair (W -0.3%) and Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY -2.8%) with the current macro backdrop.

RH's idiosyncratic growth drivers with the contemporary and international businesses, as well as its luxury positioning, lower promo and proven pricing power were highlighted as separating the retailer from the home furnishings pack.

Wells Fargo kept RH (NYSE:RH) slotted with an Overweight rating.

Compare valuation, growth and profitability metrics RH, WSM, BBBY and W side by side.