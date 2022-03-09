Zumiez Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.18M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ZUMZ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.