Applied DNA Sciences gains on U.S. regulatory nod for COVID-19 sample kit
Mar. 09, 2022 12:12 PM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of life sciences company, Applied DNA Sciences (APDN +7.7%) are rising on Wednesday amid reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its unsupervised at-home COVID-19 sample collection kit.
- The company has yet to make an official announcement.
- Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) currently markets Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit which was granted the FDA authorization in May 2020 for emergency use.
- In January, Applied DNA (APDN) announced that its subsidiary Applied DNA Clinical Labs (ADCL) sought the FDA’s EUA for Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay and Linea Unsupervised At-Home Sample Collection Kit.
- The Linea Collection Kit is designed to allow the convenient collection of nasal swabs without the involvement of medical staff. After the collection, the patients can mail the samples to ADCL, or the testing organizations can gather the samples for bulk shipments for ADCL later.