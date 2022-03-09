Genius Brands International (GNUS +4.3% ) has expanded the global reach of its Kartoon Channel, introducing a new animated programming block across Latin America and Middle East/North Africa.

The "Kartoon Genius" two-hour Monday-Friday block debuts this week in MENA and started appearing March 7 in Central and South America (in Spanish and English).

Overall, the launch of Kartoon Genius will bring the content to 67 countries.

The new block is a product of leveraging Genius Brands' strategic investment in Germany's Your Family Entertainment, a multimillion-euro deal it reached in December.