Genius Brands launches program block for Latin America, Middle East/North Africa
Mar. 09, 2022 12:16 PM ETGenius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
Genius Brands International (GNUS +4.3%) has expanded the global reach of its Kartoon Channel, introducing a new animated programming block across Latin America and Middle East/North Africa.
The "Kartoon Genius" two-hour Monday-Friday block debuts this week in MENA and started appearing March 7 in Central and South America (in Spanish and English).
Overall, the launch of Kartoon Genius will bring the content to 67 countries.
The new block is a product of leveraging Genius Brands' strategic investment in Germany's Your Family Entertainment, a multimillion-euro deal it reached in December.