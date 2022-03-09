Navigator Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETNavigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $94.01M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVGS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.