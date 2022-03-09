MetLife (MET +5.2%) has come up with a way for individuals to sell properties or small businesses that's intended to blunt the impact of a large tax bill from the transaction.

Instead of receiving the payment from the sale in one lump sum, the proceeds from the sale would be paid out in installment payments over a predetermined number of years. As a result, taxes are paid as the installments are received, rather than being paid at one time of the closing.

"By pursuing a structured installment sale, sellers can protect their sales proceeds from market volatility by converting them into a guaranteed income stream," said Mari Hioki, vice president of Structured Settlements at MetLife (NYSE:MET).

The Structured Installment Sale solution, available through Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, is available in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC. It's not available in New York. (Added at 1:09 PM ET)

The on-shore structured transaction is designed for property sales that are eligible for the Installment Method under IRS Section 453. The installment sale must be agreed upon by all parties before the sale of the property and the buyer and seller must work with an insurance company.

Earlier, MetLife's institutional asset management business originates $15.6B in private placement debt in 2021.