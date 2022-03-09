Moderna hits session highs amid CNBC pitch

Mar. 09, 2022

  • Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit session highs, rose 11%, after a CNBC commentator said he was purchasing shares of the the biotech company.
  • CNBC commentator Josh Brown said he purchased Moderna stock (MRNA) recently.
  • On Monday, Moderna price target lowered at Deutsche Bank citing a potential slowdown. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis has trimmed his price target on Moderna (MRNA), predicting a slowdown in the biotech’s prospects in COVID-19 and flu as well as certain additional efforts.
