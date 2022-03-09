Airline ETF retakes flight, up 10% since Monday’s 52-week low

Airline stocks rebound after many major carriers plunged to a 52-week trading low on Monday. In response to the recent rise, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) has jumped 10.4% since Monday's close as the fund is now +5% on Wednesday afternoon.

Supporting JETS and its portfolio of aviation stocks was the fact that the fund and its underlying positions hit oversold levels according to the relative strength technical indicator. The ETF hit the 24.1 marker, well below the oversold 30 standard level.

In addition, JETS also sank faster than usual, as it fell below a two standard deviation move from its 20 day mean price when looking at a Bollinger band chart.

See below a year-to-date chart of JETS, highlighting these technical levels:

The positive moves from the fund's top five holdings have also propped up JETS even further. Since Monday's close, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is +9.3%, United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is +12.5%, while Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are up 8.6% and 10.8%. Moreover, JETS' fifth-largest holding, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), is up 11.7%.

While JETS has rallied, the prospect of high fuel prices still remains a deep concern for the ETF and all carriers as jet fuel prices continue to climb.