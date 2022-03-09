Prices for aluminum and other base metals are pulling back, despite continued worries about Russian supply, as traders try to "take stock of what's going on, and market positions are being adjusted accordingly," Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen tells Reuters.

Aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) on the London Metal Exchange, which has gained more than 20% YTD, settled -2.7% to $3,404/metric ton in a volatile session where the price had jumped as much as 5.2%.

Also, LME copper (HG1:COM) -1.5% to $10,049/ton, zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) -5% to $3,928.50, lead (LL1:COM) -3.6% to $2,406 and tin (LMSNDS03:COM) -8.5% to $44,500, according to Reuters.

The LME suspended trading in nickel after prices spiked as much as 250% in two sessions, and likely will not reopen before Friday.

China's Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's largest nickel producers which now faces billions of dollars in potential losses on short positions in nickel futures, won credit promises from banks including JPMorgan Chase and China Construction Bank, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) -4.1% to $3,050.78/oz after hitting a record high $3,440.76 on Monday, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC, JJU, PALL

